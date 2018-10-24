Solent University boxer Greg Bridet is setting his sights on the 2016 Rio Olympics after winning the ABA heavyweight title in April.

The 22-year-old from Basingstoke is part of GB boxing's development squad and trains with them in Sheffield every two weeks.

Bridet, who has already represented England, hopes being around the likes of London 2012 gold medallist Anthony Joshua will help him to follow in his footsteps in three year's time.

"Success motivates success, to be the best you have to be around the best and do as they do," he said.