On 30 October 1974, Muhammad Ali and George Foreman fought in Kinshasa, Zaire in a bout that would become known as the "Rumble in the Jungle".

The fight pitted the undefeated world heavyweight champion George Foreman against Muhammad Ali, who was hoping to reclaim the heavyweight crown.

The build-up to the fight was like no other in history, with Foreman and Ali spending much of the summer training in Zaire, getting their bodies acclimatised to the weather in the tropical African country, before the fight finally took place and Ali pulled the famous "rope-a-dope". The rest is history...

