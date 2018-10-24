Former boxer Mike Tyson says he will not fight any of the new UK laws that ban him from entering the country, in order to promote his upcoming stage show.

The former world heavyweight champion has been banned from entering the UK after a recent change in the immigration law, which affects anyone who has been previously sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Tyson, who served half of a six-year jail term for a rape conviction in 1992, says "if that's what they established, then I won't go there any more", but he is still hopeful of bringing his stage show to London's West End in March 2014.

You can hear the full interview with Mike Tyson in a special programme on 5 live Sport from 1900 GMT on Thursday, 19 December.