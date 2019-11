Mike Tyson pays tribute to the "extraordinary impact" that former trainer and manager Cus D'Amato had on his career.

Tyson says D'Amato "adopted me" and was a "father figure" as he became the youngest boxer to win the WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in 1987 at the age of 20.

