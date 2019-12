Carl Froch admits George Groves got "under his skin" in their first world title fight but tells BBC East Midlands Today he has things in perspective for Saturday's Wembley rematch.

Nottingham fighter Froch, 36, will defend his IBF and WBA super-middleweight titles against Londoner Groves, 26, in front of a record 80,000 crowd.

Froch won the first bout last November via a contentious ninth-round stoppage.