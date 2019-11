Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson throws his weight behind Manny Pacquiao to cause an upset in his welterweight world title fight with American Floyd Mayweather.

Tyson, no stranger to big fights in Las Vegas, believes that the elusiveness of the Filipino, a six-weight world champion, will prove key.

Mayweather has never been beaten in 47 fights since turning pro in 1996; Pacquiao has lost five of his 64 bouts.