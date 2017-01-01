Michael Conlan becomes the first Irish male to win a senior World Amateur Championship title after beating Murodjon Akhmadaliev in the bantamweight final in Doha.

The Belfast boxer secured a unanimous points decision in Wednesday's final despite a third-round knockdown by Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan.

Conlan, who adds the world crown to his European and Commonwealth titles, had already qualified for next year's Olympic Games in Rio.

Available to UK users only.