Martin Ward's preparations for a British title fight with James Dickens have seen him make a special sacrifice - giving up his favourite fizzy drinks and sweets.

The 27-year-old super-bantamweight from West Rainton goes up against title holder Dickens in familiar territory at the Rainton Meadows Arena on Friday, 20 November.

Having returned to the ring after a six-month absence in November 2014, Ward has won his last four fights to secure a shot at the title and rise up in the rankings.