Britain's Lee Haskins could return to Las Vegas for a big pay day after winning the IBF world bantamweight title without throwing a punch.

Haskins was awarded the belt after Randy Caballero was stripped of his title after weighing in five and a half pounds over the limit for last Saturday's fight, which had been due to take place at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Bristol-based manager, Chris Sanigar, told BBC Points West about his future hopes for 32-year-old Haskins.