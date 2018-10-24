Nicola Adams became the world's first ever female Olympic boxing champion in 2012.

Since then, the British boxer has added European and Commonwealth titles.

The Leeds native has raised the profile of women's boxing in the UK as well as being frank about her sexuality.

As part of the BBC's 100 Women season, here is Nicola Adams in her own words.

