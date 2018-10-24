Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Boxing
Results & Schedule
Calendar
Champions List
Watch some of Ali's famous interviews
4 Jun 2016
4 Jun 2016
From the section
Boxing
Watch archive footage of Muhammad Ali's most famous interviews, pre-fight predictions and quips.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
'Farrell standing up was main success'
14h
about 14 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Comments
Essex win 2019 County Championship
14h
about 14 hours ago
From the section
Counties
Comments
Heat, medal hopes and Doha controversy
15h
about 15 hours ago
From the section
Athletics
There is no short-term fix - Hamilton
12h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
Formula 1
England's Francis cited for high tackle
10m
10 minutes ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Video
Adams ready for biggest fight of her career
15h
about 15 hours ago
From the section
Boxing