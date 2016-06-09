'A force that has no equal' - an ode to Ali

Poet Benjamin Zephaniah reads his 'Ode to Muhammad Ali', a tribute to 'The Greatest' as the former three-time world heavyweight champion is buried on Friday.

Tens of thousands of people are set to say a final farewell to Ali in his home city of Louisville in Kentucky.

The heavyweight champion and rights activist died last Friday aged 74.

A procession will take Ali's body past key sites in his life, ahead of an interfaith memorial service.

Actor Will Smith and ex-boxer Lennox Lewis will be among the pallbearers, while former President Bill Clinton will deliver one of the eulogies.

