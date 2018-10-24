Nick Blackwell, who suffered a bleed on the skull and was put into an induced coma following a bout with Chris Eubank Junior in March, is calling for boxers to be checked by a handheld brain scanner a day before fights.

The Infrascanner device, which can detect clots and brain bleeds with an accuracy of 90% before symptoms such as headaches develop, is being trialled by London’s Air Ambulance for head-trauma incidents.

Blackwell told BBC Radio 5 live that boxers are “our own worst enemies” because “we don’t want to let everyone down” before a fight.

This clip is originally from 5 live Breakfast on Thursday, 21 October.