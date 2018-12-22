Remember this?

The last time Dillian Whyte fought Dereck Chisora in December 2016, Chisora threw a table at his opponent in a heated pre-fight news conference.

Chisora was fined £25,000. Whyte won the fight on points.

The two English heavyweights meet again on Saturday at London's O2 Arena - follow the fight with BBC Sport's live text commentary from 20:00 GMT.

Warning this clip contains scenes of sudden violence.

READ MORE: Whyte v Chisora; Warrington v Frampton: UK boxing set for hectic festive night