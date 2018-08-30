All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen says the current Lions squad is their "best ever", but also believes his side is better than the 2005 vintage.

"We're a team who always try to be better than we were before - and this is a challenge that's right up our alley," he said.

"It's one of the best sides that have toured here for a long time, if not their best side. It's the creation of four countries pouring in the best they've got, and the best they've got are playing pretty well at the moment."

This clip was taken from 5 live's Dawson and Mehrtens’ Lions Show on Thursday, 1 June.