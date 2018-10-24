Fury fight will happen, insists Wilder

  • From the section Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he will fight Tyson Fury later this year providing the Englishman beats Italy's Francesco Pianeta in Belfast on Saturday night.

"As soon as he gets this guy out of the way, it's done. That's how simple it is," said Wilder, 32, after he arrived at the weigh-in for Fury's contest.

"When two fighters want to fight each other, it will happen."

Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel told BBC Sport the bout will be in "November or December in New York or Las Vegas".

Top videos

Top Stories

Beauden Barrett scores
Everton celebrate
England celebrate
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
2018 PDC Champions League of Darts winner Gary Anderson
  • LIVE
  • From the section Darts
Bradley Dack
Barcelona