Tennyson expecting 'home away from home' on US debut

Belfast boxer James Tennyson hopes to enhance his reputation in the United States when he challenges Tevin Farmer in Saturday's IBF super-featherweight world title fight in Boston.

The 25-year-old will be a heavy underdog against the American, although both fighters have already suffered defeats in their professional careers.

"This is what it all boils down to. Fighting for a world championship is what every boxer dreams of," said Tennyson.

"I've been told it's going to be like fighting home away from home, the support is going to be unbelievable so I'm very excited to make my US debut."

