Nonito Donaire believes he will have an advantage over Ryan Burnett in Saturday's World Boxing Super Series bantamweight quarter-final in Glasgow after coming down in weight for the contest.

"I'm feeling great and I believe it can only benefit me, I am the bigger guy," said Donaire, who fought at featherweight in his last contest against another Belfast fighter Carl Frampton in April.

Northern Ireland's Burnett will be defending his WBA bantamweight crown against the Filipino great with the winner going on to face WBO champion Zolani Tete in the semi-finals in early 2019.