From boxercise to the World Champs

Boxer Rosie Eccles tells BBC Sport Wales how she went from being a boxing rookie to a World Championship debutant in just six years.

The 22-year-old from Caldicot in south Wales is part of a seven-strong GB Boxing squad who'll compete at the AIBA event in New Delhi from 15-24 November.

Eccles joined the full-time GB programme in August, but before then held a number of different jobs to fund her training, including being a lifeguard and delivering food by bike.

The 2018 Commonwealth silver medallist is also studying for a Masters in sports psychology in Cardiff.

