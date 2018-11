Michael Conlan is excited by the prospect of fighting his first southpaw opponent as a professional when he faces Jason Cunningham on the Carl Frampton-Josh Warrington undercard.

The Belfast boxer, who has won all nine of his fights since turning pro, will take on two-time Commonwealth champion Cunningham at the Manchester Arena on 22 December.

"I think it's an opponent who could bring out the absolute best in me and it's something that excites me," added Conlan.