Deontay Wilder tells BBC Sport's Ade Adedoyin that Tyson Fury is "scared, terrified" ahead of their fight on Sunday morning.

Wilder v Fury: WBC world title bout to be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live

WATCH MORE: Watch: Fury and Wilder clash in pre-fight news conference

WATCH MORE: Losing the beard, Christmas pies & making love to the belt - Fury