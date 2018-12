Michael Conlan is promising "a dominant performance" against Jason Cunningham on the undercard to the Carl Frampton-Josh Warrington bout at the Manchester Arena.

Conlan will be facing a southpaw opponent for the first time in his professional career on 22 December.

The Belfast boxer also plans to stage another fight in Northern Ireland in August 2019 following his points victory against Adeilson Dos Santos at the SSE Arena in summer.