Carl Frampton says he is "really on it" as he prepares to challenge Josh Warrington for his IBF featherweight title at Manchester Arena on Saturday.

The former two-weight world title holder, 31, is determined to become world champion again and he believes 28-year-old Warrington is hoping to take the Belfast boxer by surprise.

"He's going to be in for a shock and I want this title more than any other," declared Frampton.