Former British middleweight champion Nick Blackwell says he is "just happy to be here" as he continues to recover after being injured in a sparring session in 2016.

The 28-year-old from Wiltshire has "learned to eat, talk and walk again" after waking from a second coma in December 2016, having had surgery to reduce swelling on his brain.

He retired earlier in that year after being placed in an induced coma following a previous injury, suffered in a fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Blackwell told BBC Points West he is now hoping to run March's Weston-super-Mare half-marathon to raise money for Bristol's Southmead Hospital and Cancer Research.