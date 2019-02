British middleweight Anthony Ogogo tells BBC Look East he "wants to perform again" as he prepares to make his wrestling debut.

The London 2012 bronze medallist, 30, has had seven operations since fracturing his eye socket in two places in his first professional defeat in October 2016, and still hopes to return to boxing.

Ogogo - who is being trained by Patrick Stonehouse - will appear for the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) in his hometown of Lowestoft on 23 February.