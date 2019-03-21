Welsh flyweight Andrew Selby is looking for a big win on Saturday, 23 March, against Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar in Mexico City.

The contest is a final eliminator for the WBC world flyweight crown, which is currently held by Englishman Charlie Edwards.

Edwards will make the first defence of his title against Spain's Angel Moreno at the Copper Box Arena in London on the same night.

Selby had to overcome a fear of flying to take the fight, but tells BBC Sport Wales he is in the best condition of his career.