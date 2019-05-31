Taylor 'opening doors' for female boxing

Katie Taylor hopes her performances in the ring are helping to create opportunities for the next generation of female boxers.

The Irish fighter, who holds the WBO, IBF and WBA titles, is aiming to become the undisputed women's lightweight champion when she faces WBC champion Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, on the undercard of Antony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr.

"It's not unusual to have female fighters on the card anymore. We're opening up doors for the next generation of female boxers and that's a great legacy for me," said Taylor.

