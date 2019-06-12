Anthony Joshua is finished - Tyson Fury

  • From the section Boxing

Tyson Fury says he could see Anthony Joshua didn't want to be in a ring with Andy Ruiz Jr before his shock loss in New York.

The heavyweight was speaking to 5 Live Boxing's Mike Costello and Steve Bunce before his Las Vegas bout with Tom Schwarz on Saturday.

Fury said: "I don't think he will come back from it. Finished. Ask any top trainer who has been around the sport a lifetime. When he got to the ring I saw he didn't want to be there."

Subscribe and listen to 5 Live Boxing with Costello & Bunce on BBC Sounds.

Top videos

Top Stories

Breaking news
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Pakistan fan
Alex Morgan
  • From the section Football
Tyson Fury
  • From the section Boxing
  • Comments
Gabriele Grunewald
  • From the section Athletics
  • Comments
Alex Morgan
Video
  • From the section Football