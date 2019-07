Belfast fighter Carl Frampton couldn't resist emulating the classic scene in the 1976 movie hit Rocky by running up the 72 steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Frampton is training ahead of his contest against Mexico's Emmanuel Dominguez in the Pennsylvania city on 10 August.

Victory for the featherweight would likely set up a world title fight with WBO champion Oscar Valdez later this year.

Pictures by Asam Fiaz