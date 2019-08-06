Hall of fame promoter Bob Arum says it would be a "very good thing" if the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association took control of the fight against doping in boxing.

Arum, who has worked with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather and Tyson Fury in a long career, says boxing "needs a standard on drug testing".

"I've found Vada to be extraordinarily good at drugs testing and very honest. I think if Vada took over drug testing for all professional boxing, even if it meant putting a tax on proceeds to enhance the ability of Vada to test more frequently, I think that would be a very good thing."

Vada is paid for by fighters or promoters on a fight-by-fight basis.

The body also works alongside local agencies such as UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) and state commissions in the USA.