Boxer Lauren Price tells BBC Sport Wales she owes her grandparents everything after they raised her from when she was only three days old.

Price, 25, won world titles in kickboxing and played football for Wales before settling on boxing.

The Welshwoman is part of a seven-strong British team at the Women's World Championships, which start in Russia on Thursday, 3 October.

The Commonwealth and European Games champion is one of the favourites for gold.