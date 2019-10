Paddy Barnes says he knows what to expect as he comes up against former sparring partner Jay Harris for the IBF Inter-Continental title at the Ulster Hall on Friday night.

Welshman Harris is undefeated in his 16 bouts so far but Barnes is confident he can stop former Commonwealth Games champion in Belfast.

Also on the card, undefeated Sean McComb says he hopes to continue his strong momentum as he prepares for his ninth bout of 2019 against Emiliano Dominguez.