Sean McComb says he learnt plenty of "tricks of the pro game" during his points victory over Emiliano Rodriguez after eight absorbing rounds at the Ulster Hall.

The Belfast fighter continued his flawless professional record against the experienced Argentine, but insisted he is still taking lessons on board.

"He is a hard, hard operator. That was my ninth fight in 14 months and I've learnt more from that than I did in the previous eight fights," said McComb.