Paddy Barnes says 'there is no point going on' if his body is unable to take a body shot following his fourth-round stoppage defeat by Jay Harris at the Ulster Hall.

The two-time Olympic bronze medalist, 32, failed to get up after dropping to the canvas for the second time in his main event bout against the impressive Welshman.

"My body failed me," said Barnes after suffering his third professional loss. "There is no point going on if you're going to lose at European level or if your body can't take a shot."