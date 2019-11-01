Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash believes he can overcome recent injury setbacks and defend his title against Jack Cullen on Saturday.

Cash, 26, from Wokingham in Berkshire, is undefeated in his 11 bouts with seven knock-outs including when he captured the vacant belt against Nigeria's Rasheed Abolaji in February.

"Nobody's beaten me and I'm the best, so I'm going to go out there and showcase what I'm all about," Cash told BBC South Today.

The bout is on the undercard of Katie Taylor's WBO super-lightweight title fight against Christina Linardatou and Ant Crolla's farewell fight against Frank Urquiaga for the WBA continental lightweight title.