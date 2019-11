South Africa captain Siya Kolisi says winning the Rugby World Cup would make a "huge difference" to the country.

The 28-year-old has also arranged for his father to travel overseas for the first time to watch him in the final.

"It's one of the things that I'm grateful about, playing rugby, that we can do things like this for our family members," he said.

South Africa face England in the World Cup final on Saturday, 2 November.

