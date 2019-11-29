Boxing can learn from UFC - Frampton

Carl Frampton believes boxing can learn from UFC after spending time training at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas ahead of his fight on Saturday against Tyler McCreary.

The Belfast boxer will return to the ring for the first time in 11 months when he takes on the 26-year-old American in a bout set at 128lbs.

"You're always looking to gain small percentages and being able to train here this week has been beneficial. It's small margins but they can be the difference between winning and losing big fights," said Frampton.