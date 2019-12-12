We're trying to make Conlan's 'dream' happen - promoter Arum

Promoter Bob Arum says there is a real possibility of Michael Conlan fighting for a world title in Belfast if he beats Vladimir Nikitin on Saturday.

The 28-year-old will face the Russian at New York's Madison Square Garden in a rematch of their 2016 Olympics quarter-final, when Nikitin secured a controversial points decision.

"Assuming he does win [on Saturday] we are going to have him back in New York for the St Patrick's Day celebration, and then hopefully on to a world title in Belfast," said Arum.