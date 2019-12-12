'I'm fed up talking about it' - Conlan keen to close chapter on Olympics

Belfast's Michael Conlan says he has no personal or emotional attachment to his fight against Vladimir Nikitin in New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

The bout will be a rematch of the pair's 2016 Olympics quarter-final, when the Russian secured a controversial points decision.

"This fight is straight business for me. It is very fitting for me to have this rematch in MSG - it's where I started rebuilding my career after the Olympics and it's where I will close the chapter on the Olympics," Conlan said.