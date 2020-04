Steve Bunce says Jamel Herring "looks like a super-middleweight" but Mike Costello reckons the American may have a weight issue when he takes on Carl Frampton.

Frampton is set to take on the 34-year-old in Belfast later this year when he will attempt to become Ireland's first three-weight world champion.

The BBC Five Live boxing experts gave their views on the upcoming contest in their regular show.