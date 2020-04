American promoter Bob Arum believes Belfast boxers Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan should have "tune-up fights" before they fight for a world title.

Frampton's super-featherweight world title fight with Jamel Herring was set to take place in June, with Conlan due to challenge for a belt in August.

"If I was the trainer and the manager I would say 'give me a first fight to get my legs under me' but that is going to be up to the individual fighters," Arum told BBC Sport NI.