Dillian Whyte opens up about knife crime in BBC series 'I've Been There'

Boxer Dillian Whyte stars in brand new BBC series 'I've Been There' where he reveals to Radio 1 presenter Katie Thistleton how he has lost several friends to knife crime.

Whyte also visits two aspiring teenage boxers in south London who have experienced gang violence to inspire and encourage them on how to get better in the ring and stay away from a life of knife crime.

I've Been There is available on BBC iPlayer from 14 May and on BBC Sounds as a podcast series from 20 May.

