Paddy Barnes says he is enjoying being the host of a new podcast which he has launched during the coronavirus lockdown after retiring from boxing last year.

John Hartson, Shane Lowry and Nonito Donaire have been among the guests for Barnes, who says he does not regret his decision to quit as a professional.

"I don't really have a budget for the podcast. I am relying on guests' goodwill and am enjoying hearing people's stories as I'm interested in them," he said.