Two aspiring boxing brothers from Newry are hoping to qualify for the Olympics under the guidance of renowned Belfast coach Harry Hawkins.

Jake and Kane Tucker, 18 and 20 years old respectively, won 17 national titles at underage level between them and and both secured senior titles at the Ulster Elite Finals in February.

Middleweight Jake and light heavyweight Kane, who have both captained Ireland at European events, are back in training with Hawkins at the Emerald gym in Belfast.