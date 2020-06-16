Star-studded NI cast ready for BBC Boxing Lockdown

A host of Northern Ireland boxing champions will feature in a Boxing Lockdown on the BBC Sport NI website and Facebook page on Thursday night.

Hosted by Stephen Watson from 20:00 to 22:00 BST, Wayne McCullough and Dave 'Boy' McAuley will provide insight and analysis, with guests including Carl Frampton, Ryan Burnett, Michael Conlan, Paddy Barnes and Hugh Russell.

Including highlights and clips from a host of fights, the Lockdown is the start of BBC Sport NI's focus on boxing, with a special Sportsound programme on Radio Ulster on Saturday afternoon followed by a Sport Re-run on Sunday night featuring Frampton fights.