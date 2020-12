Belfast lightweight James Tennyson says "huge opportunities" will open up for him if he overcomes Canadian Josh O'Reilly in Friday's WBA title eliminator at Wembley Arena.

Tennyson, who has won all five of his bouts since moving up from super-featherweight, hopes that overcoming O'Reilly at Wembley Arena on Friday will put him in contention for a world title bout with Gervonta Davis.

"I'll do what I have to do to win. I can't take him lightly," said Tennyson.