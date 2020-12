WBA super-middleweight world champion Callum Smith sits alongside brother Liam, a former light-middleweight world champion, to watch Liam's 2016 defeat by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Callum Smith meets the Mexican superstar on Saturday in Texas.

Filmed, produced and edited by Alex Gulrajani

READ MORE: A fight for glory and unwanted stardom

WATCH MORE: Callum Smith takes on the 12-second challenge