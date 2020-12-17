Fight night in the corner - trainer Gallagher's tips for success

Callum Smith's trainer Joe Gallagher tells BBC Sport all you need to know about fight night in a boxer's corner.

Gallagher, the 2015 Ring Magazine trainer of the year, breaks down the most important and stressful aspects of being a coach on the biggest nights.

READ MORE: A fight for glory and unwanted stardom

WATCH MORE: The Smiths v Canelo - boxing brothers review Liam loss before Callum's big night

Listen to live commentary of Callum Smith v Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website from 04:00 GMT on Sunday.

