Josh Warrington tells the BBC's boxing correspondent Mike Costello that he "feared his head would forget fight mode".

The featherweight vacated the IBF world title in January after being told he had to face mandatory challenger Kid Galahad for a second time - and takes on Mexico's Mauricio Lara at Wembley Arena on Saturday, live on BBC Radio 5 Live.

READ MORE: Warrington & Whyte in BBC fight deal

Listen to the latest 5 Live Boxing with Costello & Bunce podcast