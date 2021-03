British heavyweight Dillian Whyte tells BBC boxing correspondent Mike Costello that Saturday's rematch with Alexander Povetkin will "definitely be a different result". In August, Whyte - on the verge of a first world-title shot - was knocked out by the Russian.

